McLeod Health Honored With 25 Zero Harm Awards

McLeod Health has been honored with 25 South Carolina “Certified Zero Harm Awards” from the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) in recognition of the hospital system’s excellent work in preventing hospital-acquired infections. To earn a Certified Zero Harm Award, hospitals must experience no preventable hospital-acquired infections of a specific nature over an extended period of time.
The following McLeod Health hospitals were recognized with Zero Harm Awards:
McLeod Health Cheraw
CLABSI • ICU • 48 Months
SSI Abdominal Hysterectomy • Hospital Wide • 30 Months
SSI Colon • Hospital Wide • 42 Months
SSI Knee • Hospital Wide • 18 Months
McLeod Health Clarendon
C. diff • Hospital Wide • 18 Months
CLABSI • ICU • 24 Months
SSI Abdominal Hysterectomy • Hospital Wide • 12 Months
SSI Hip • Hospital Wide • 12 Months
McLeod Health Darlington
C. diff • Hospital Wide • 12 Months
MRSA • Hospital Wide • 18 Months
McLeod Health Dillon
CLABSI • ICU • 18 Months
MRSA • Hospital Wide • 36 Months
SSI Colon • Hospital Wide • 30 Months
McLeod Health Loris
MRSA • Hospital Wide • 48 Months
CLABSI • ICU • 36 Months
SSI Colon • Hospital Wide • 18 Months
SSI Abdominal Hysterectomy • Hospital Wide • 12 Months
The Zero Harm Awards showcase the hospitals who have had extended harm-free stretches in surgical site infections in major surgical procedures like knee replacements, hip replacements, colon surgery, and abdominal hysterectomy, or gone months without a Central Line-Associated Blood Stream Infection (CLABSI), MRSA or C. diff.
All hospital data used for the awards is independently verified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and recognizes the exceptional achievement the hospital or hospital unit has made to the safety and quality of care within their facilities.