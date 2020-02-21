McLeod Health Honored With 25 Zero Harm Awards

McLeod Health has been honored with 25 South Carolina “Certified Zero Harm Awards” from the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) in recognition of the hospital system’s excellent work in preventing hospital-acquired infections. To earn a Certified Zero Harm Award, hospitals must experience no preventable hospital-acquired infections of a specific nature over an extended period of time.

The following McLeod Health hospitals were recognized with Zero Harm Awards:

McLeod Health Cheraw

CLABSI • ICU • 48 Months

SSI Abdominal Hysterectomy • Hospital Wide • 30 Months

SSI Colon • Hospital Wide • 42 Months

SSI Knee • Hospital Wide • 18 Months

McLeod Health Clarendon

C. diff • Hospital Wide • 18 Months

CLABSI • ICU • 24 Months

SSI Abdominal Hysterectomy • Hospital Wide • 12 Months

SSI Hip • Hospital Wide • 12 Months

McLeod Health Darlington

C. diff • Hospital Wide • 12 Months

MRSA • Hospital Wide • 18 Months

McLeod Health Dillon

CLABSI • ICU • 18 Months

MRSA • Hospital Wide • 36 Months

SSI Colon • Hospital Wide • 30 Months

McLeod Health Loris

MRSA • Hospital Wide • 48 Months

CLABSI • ICU • 36 Months

SSI Colon • Hospital Wide • 18 Months

SSI Abdominal Hysterectomy • Hospital Wide • 12 Months

The Zero Harm Awards showcase the hospitals who have had extended harm-free stretches in surgical site infections in major surgical procedures like knee replacements, hip replacements, colon surgery, and abdominal hysterectomy, or gone months without a Central Line-Associated Blood Stream Infection (CLABSI), MRSA or C. diff.

All hospital data used for the awards is independently verified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and recognizes the exceptional achievement the hospital or hospital unit has made to the safety and quality of care within their facilities.