Mary Arnette Jones, 91, of Chattanooga passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was a member of Brainerd Baptist Church where she had worked with the Children’s ministry for 50 years. She was also a member of WMU and a care leader with the Love Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Jones; parents, Joseph Benjamin and Nina Elizabeth Bryant Arnette; two brothers, Joe Arnette and Hal Arnette.

Survivors include two sons, Rick (Debbie) Jones and Wesley (Renee) Jones; daughter, Anne (Byron) Simpson; five grandchildren, Dakota Allan Jones, Henry Joshua (Morgan) Jones, Caleb Fulton Jones, Landon Simpson and April Lee; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Brooke Jones, Hailey Jean Jones and Jade Knauss; brother, Bill Arnette; one sister, Betty (Lou) Snyder; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Thursday at the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road. Burial will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

