Marion Hamilton

Services for Marion R. Hamilton were held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 3:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Hamilton, 90, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Dillon County, SC, May 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Lonnie A. Hamilton, Sr. and Aileen Clark Herring.

He was a member of the Dillon Church of God, and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Survivors include his son, Marion R. Hamilton, Jr.; daughter, Mary Margaret Hamilton; step-daughter, Janice Grant (Charles); brothers, Carroll Hamilton (Evelyn) and Reid Hamilton (Jane) all of Dillon; sisters, Bobbie Coxe of Bennettsville, Linda Gayle Hubbard (Jimmy) of Galivants Ferry, and Janice Stevens (Ronnie) of Myrtle Beach; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, L.A. Hamilton, Jr. and Gerald Hamilton.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email