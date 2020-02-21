eSports Coming To NETC

Northeastern Technical College (NETC), in collaboration with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), is excited to announce the addition of competitive sports to the college. NETC plans to establish a competitive collegiate level eSports team beginning in Fall 2020.

The NJCAA, the national governing body of two-year college athletics, established the NJCAA eSports association in 2019. The eSports association provides two-year colleges with governance, competition, and national championships. They give guidance to two-year colleges on how to build and operate successful eSports programs.

eSports is a competitive sport where users compete with each other on various video gaming platforms. NETC’s coed eSports team will participate in PC based multiplayer competitions that can be viewed by supporters in person or via Livestream. NETC hopes eSports will increase fellowship between the college and the community.

Cecil “Tyler” Nolan, a pro-gamer from Marlboro County, is joining NETC as a consultant to help develop the program. In 2013, he earned a roster spot with FaZe Clan, a professional eSports Team. He beat over 100,000 challengers in a worldwide competition for the spot. Nolan will coach NETC’s first eSports Team.

“I am excited about leading the effort to bring eSports to NETC,” Nolan said. “We are planning to build a strong competitive program that the area can be proud of.”

eSports is the first of many sports NETC plans to establish. Sports offer many benefits to colleges. It boosts enrollment, improves student engagement, and helps promote the college brand. By competing, student-athletes learn how to operate as a team, a skill that will benefit them professionally in the future.

“Sports and extracurricular activities are part of a true college experience,” said Dr. Kyle Wagner, NETC President. “In addition to academic programming, our students deserve these opportunities as well.”

Colleges must be fully accredited by an authorized higher education accrediting agency and serve as a two-year institution to participate in NJCAA sports.

For More Information about eSports at Northeastern Technical College, call (910) 921-6900.