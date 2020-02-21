Mrs. Elizabeth M. Vergara, 75, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Palawan, Philippines, on May 31, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ramon Miraflores, Sr. and Amparo Lafuente Miraflores.

She was a graduate of Arellano University in Manila, Philippines where she received her Master’s degree in Education.

She served 27 years as an educator and was an Assistant Principal in Manila, Philippines.

After moving to the United States, she taught at Sacred Heart School, Vailsburg, New Jersey in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey retiring in 2005.

In 2006, she moved to Dillon, South Carolina and joined St. Louis Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, was a CCD teacher and served as treasure from 2008-2018.

She also served as President of St. John Catholic Church in Orange, New Jersey and was a member of FACAGE.

She is survived by her husband, Constante Vergara of their home in Latta; her only daughter, Jennifer Arambulo and husband Ricky of Latta; her only grandson, Jerico-Elli Arambulo of Latta; sisters, Juliet Estillore and husband, Perfecto and Norma Comparativo and husband, Febe both of the Philippines; brothers, Ramon Miraflores, Jr. and wife, Mirian, Antonio Miraflores and wife and Helen, Romeo Miraflores all of the Philippines; a sister in law, Gelia Miraflores of New Jersey; also numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was held at 10:00 a.m.. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Catholic Church of the Infant Jesus in Marion directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon.

She was preceded in death by her parents listed above; brothers, Eriberto Miraflores and Mario Miraflores.

