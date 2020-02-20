Niagara Bottling Coming To South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Niagara Bottling, a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S., today announced plans to establish operations in Florence County. The company’s more than $70 million investment is projected to create 70 new jobs over the next five years.

Family-owned and operated since 1963, Niagara Bottling provides value-driven, healthy hydration for consumers. The company manufactures a variety of bottled water and beverage products, while continuously creating innovative ways to promote sustainability.

Located at Pee Dee Touchstone Energy Commerce Park in Florence, Niagara Bottling is constructing a new 502,320-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will serve the growing demand for high-quality bottled water.

Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2021.