State Fair Accepting Applications For Scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair is accepting applications for its Ride of your Life Scholarship program.

Fifty $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors across the state and will be paid out at $1,500k a year over four years. Students pursuing two-year degrees will receive $1,500 per year over the two-year period.

The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college, or institution and may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer or textbooks.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application.

Scholarship applications must be completed online at SCStateFair.org by March 15. The State Fair Scholars will be notified in early May.

The South Carolina State Fair “Ride of Your Life” Scholarship Program awards $300,000 in scholarships each year.

“Education is the fair’s mission, and we created this program to support young adults with big dreams for the future,” said State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith. “When patrons visit our annual fair to enjoy hand-crafted exhibits, novel foods, and thrilling rides, they’re supporting our mission to educate and empower South Carolina’s youth.”

Prospective scholars or parents can get additional information by contacting Betsy Cooper at [email protected] or 803-799-3387, ext. 110.

A list of last year’s “Ride of Your Life” scholars can also be found online at SCStateFair.org.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email