The Dillon County Library Board of Trustees voted at their January meeting to form an advisory committee of concerned citizens to assist with the renovation of the Latta Library. Volunteers who have agreed to serve on the Latta Library Renovation Committee are: Tommy Stephens, Dorothy Bethea, Fred Ellis, LaFon LeGette, Harold Kornblut, Dewitt Coleman, Gayle Coleman, and Vickie Graham.

