PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Lady Wildcats Pick Up Win Over Georgetown Lady Bulldogs In Playoffs

The Dillon Lady Wildcats picked up an 86-36 win over the visiting Georgetown Lady Bulldogs in the Class 3A state playoffs held in Dillon on Monday, February 17.

The Lady ‘Cats had a 28-7 lead after the first quarter of play. Dillon was up 53-15 at halftime. After 3 quarters of play, the Lady Wildcats were up 81-24. The Lady Wildcats pushed the basketball up and down the court at a fast pace, scoring at will with shot after shot dropping for a long period of time. The Lady Wildcats were in sync with great passes to one another and also made many defensive plays.

Dillon’s Jykya Bell led all scorers with 21 points. She connected on six 2-point baskets and three 3-point baskets. Shantazia Gordon hit nine 2-point baskets and one free throw for 19 points. Allaysse Simmons added 12 points on three 2-point baskets and two 3-point baskets. Deanna Lane connected for 11 points on two 2-point baskets, two 3-point baskets, and 1 free throw. Kamirah James also added 11 points to the scoreboard with four 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket. Chyna Pouncey hit three 2-point baskets and was perfect at the free throw line connecting on a shot for a total of 7 points. Da’Miya Stamps and Adrianna Ervin each sank a 2-point basket while TyQuasia Wright sank a free throw.

Leyiah Blunt led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points on one 2-point basket, three 3-point baskets, and 2 free throws while Con’Teshae Archie connected on three 2-point baskets and 2 free throws for 8 points. Keimorie Smith added 7 points on two 2-point baskets and 3 free throws. Norvajha Petitfrere converted a 2-point basket and 3 free throws for 5 points. Caitlin Smith added a 2-point basket, and Jahnya Winns sank a free throw.

The Dillon Lady ‘Cats committed 8 fouls in the first half while the Lady Bulldogs committed 5 fouls. Dillon committed 5 fouls in the second half, and Georgetown committed 2 fouls.

Dillon is 16-3 for the season.

Dillon will travel to May River in the Class 3A state playoffs today, Thursday, February 20.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring photos into a single screen, and then click again to enlarge.



Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email