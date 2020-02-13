SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE 2019-CP-17-00202 Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. vs. Joe L. Brown, et al.

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

2019-CP-17-00202

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. against Joe L. Brown, et al., I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Dillon County Courthouse, 401 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing .55 acres; being bounded on the Northeast by a road, on the Southeast by County Road S-17-23, on the Southwest by lands of Henry Berry, and on the Northwest by lands now or formerly of Roy J. Lee. Having such courses and distances as appear upon a plat thereof prepared for Joe Lewis Brown by M.C. Moody RLS, dated April 28, 1975, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 13, at Page 92, which said plat is incorporated herein by reference thereto.

This being the same property conveyed to Joe Lewis Brown by deed of Henry Clyde Berry dated 5/1/75 and recorded 5/2/75 in Book 140 at Page 305 in the Dillon County Records and subsequently conveyed to Lie L. Brown and Elouise Brown as joint tenants together with the right of survivorship by Joe Lewis Brown, by deed dated February 18, 2002 and recorded March 27, 2002 of record in Deed Book 356, Page 125 in the County Clerk’s Office.

Parcel No. 020-00-00-069

Property Address: 3215 Harllees Bridge Road

Hamer, SC 29547

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at risk of the said highest bidder).

A personal or deficiency judgment being waived by Plaintiff, the sale shall close on the Sales Day. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.11% per annum. SAVE AND EXCEPT ANY RELEASES, DEEDS OF RELEASE, OR PRIOR CONVEYANCES OF RECORD. SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, Dillon COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

** Please Note – This property has been damaged by fire.**

________________________

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC

339 Heyward St., 2nd Floor

Columbia, SC 29201 / File #

19-41465

Attorney for the Plaintiff

