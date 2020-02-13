South Carolina Export Sales Top $41.5 Billion In 2019

COLUMBIA – For the 10th consecutive year, the state of South Carolina set a record for total export sales in 2019. Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. Department of Commerce and the S.C. Ports Authority announced that the state’s 2019 export sales totaled $41.5 billion, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The figure represents a 19.7 percent increase over the 2018 total.

“South Carolina companies continue to produce top-quality products, and the world has taken notice,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize the growth of our international trade footprint and will encourage companies of all sizes to expand their reach into new markets overseas.”