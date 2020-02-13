NOTICE OF SALE 2019-CP-17-00360 Ditech Financial LLC vs. Daniel McCallum

NOTICE OF SALE

CASE NO. 2019-CP-17-00360

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Ditech Financial LLC against Daniel McCallum, I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on March 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street in Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder, the following described property, to-wit: All that certain piece, parcel, or lot of land with the improvements thereon or which may hereafter be placed thereon situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and in the City of Dillon, fronting and measuring 75 feet on McKenzie Road and running back therefrom at right angles 150 feet and being bounded on the North by McKenzie Road; on the East by property owned by Ray; on the South by property owned by Stewart; and on the West by a road running from McKenzie Road to Calhoun Street Extension. Being the same property conveyed unto Daniel McCallum by deed from Joyce P. Hamilton, dated September 5, 2006 and recorded September 7, 2006 in Deed Book 426 at Page 68 in the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

TMS No. 059-01-02-002

Property Address: 913 McKenzie Road, Dillon, SC 29536.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five per cent (5%) of said bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the successful bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions (at the risk of the said defaulting bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order. The successful bidder will be required to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed and interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to the date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 7.6250%. THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date.

Honorable Charles E. Curry

Special Referee Dillon County

Riley Pope & Laney, LLC

Post Office Box 11412

Columbia, SC 29211

(803) 799-9993

Attorneys for Plaintiff.

