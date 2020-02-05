NETC To Hold Diesel Certification Information Session

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) will be hosting an information session for students to learn about NETC’s Diesel Mechanics program. NETC will hold the information session Friday, February 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dillon High School Media Center.

Students who enroll will earn Diesel Certification and be eligible to participate in a Paid Internship this summer with local companies such as Diesel Man Truck Center.

For students to qualify for the internship, they must have an interest in automotive mechanics and enroll in the first two classes of the program which begins on March 9.

The first two classes of the program include, DHM 107 Diesel Equipment Service and Diagnosis (3 Credits) which is a study of heavy vehicle systems with an emphasis on preventive maintenance, problem diagnosis, and repair procedures. The second class, DHM 255 Air Brakes Systems (3 Credits), is a study of air compressors, valves, electrical controls, and brake designs.

During the summer, students will complete their Forklift Certification, and ASE Refrigerant Recovery and Recycling Certification in the first few weeks. They will finish the Summer Semester with the Paid Internship.

For More Information about the Diesel Certification offered at Northeastern Technical College, call (843) 921-6900.