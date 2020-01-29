PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School Warriors Score 109 Points In Win Over Emmanuel Christian Crusaders

The Dillon Christian School Warriors scored 109 points in the win over the visiting Emmanuel Christian Crusaders in Dillon on Tuesday, January 28.

The Warriors controlled the tip-off and scored 41 points in the first quarter of play and never lost control of the game.

Dillon Christian’s Josh Brown and Gage Hunt each scored a game-high 22 points. Brown sank nine 2-point baskets, a 3-point basket, and a free throw while Gage Hunt connected on three 3-point baskets, three 2-point baskets, and 7 of 8 free throws. Ethan Brewington sank two 3-point shots and three 2-point shots for 12 points. Phillip Campbell hit four 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket for 11 points. Ian Bethea connected on a 3-point basket, a 2-point basket, and was perfect at the charity line connecting on 2 of 2 attempts for 7 points. Weston Glasgow and Jacob Dubose each sank two 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket for 7 points. Caleb Boykin placed 6 points on the scoreboard on three 2-point baskets. Jon Michael Davis hit a 2-point basket and a 3-point basket for 5 points. Adam Norman and Walt Bailey each sank two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Josh Duran also connected on a 2-point basket.

Emmanuel Christian’s Dalton Jones had a team-high 13 points on five 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket. Ethan Geddes sank two 3-point baskets for 6 points. Bryce Johnson placed 4 points on the scoreboard on two 2-point shots. Austin Atkinson sank a 3-point basket, and Riley Hendrix connected on a 2-point basket.

The Dillon Christian School Warriors committed only 2 fouls in the first half and 2 fouls in the second half.

The Emmanuel Christian Crusaders committed 6 fouls in the first half and only 2 fouls in the second half.

Dillon Christian School will host Christian Academy on Friday, January 31.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring photo into a single screen, and then click again to enlarge.



Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email