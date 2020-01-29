PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors Pick Up Win Over Emmanuel Christian Lady Crusaders

The Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors picked up a 43-15 win over the Emmanuel Christian Lady Crusaders in Dillon on Tuesday, January 28, in varsity basketball action.

The Lady Warriors held a 7-4 lead after the first quarter of play. By halftime, Dillon Christian School was up 27-11. After 3 periods of play, Dillon’s lead was 38-15.

The Warriors’ Katie Collins had a team-high 9 points on three 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket. Shayla Hunt connected for two 3-point baskets for 6 points. Olivia Stone and Taylor Britt each sank two 2-point baskets and 2 free throws for 6 points. Rebecca Smith had two 2-point baskets and a free throw for 5 points. Michele Chen had a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points. Abbey Polverari and Grace DuBose each sank a 2-point basket.

The Crusaders’ Abby Clark had a game-high 10 points on five 2-point baskets. Emma Foster and Mackenzie Beck each added 2 points to the scoreboard while Riley Morrell sank a free throw.

Dillon Christian committed 5 fouls in the first half and 7 fouls in the second half. Emmanuel Christian committed 7 fouls in the first half and 5 fouls in the second half.

Dillon Christian School will host Christian Academy on Friday, January 31, after the boys junior varsity game that begins at 5:00 p.m.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring photos into a single screen, and then click again to enlarge.



Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email