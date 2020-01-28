PHOTO GALLERY: The Latta Lady Vikings Junior Varsity Comes Up Short Against Andrews In Basketball Action

The Latta Lady Vikings Junior Varsity came up short on Monday, January 27, 37-28 against the Andrews Lady Yellow Jackets in basketball action played in Latta.

Latta was down 13-8 after the first quarter of play. Latta hit a cold streak in shooting in the second quarter. By halftime, Latta was down 20-11. Andrews was up 26-17 after 3 quarters of play.

Latta’s Kardae McFadden scored 14 points to lead her team. She connected on five 2-point baskets, one 3-point basket, and 1 free throw. Shawniza Bethea connected on two 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket for 7 points. Layla Hyatt hit two 2-point baskets for 4 points while Nalasia Williams hit a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points.

Andrew’s Amari G. connected for 14 points on six 2-point baskets and 2 free throws for 14 points. Meagan T. Added 8 points on three 2-point baskets and 2 free throws. Erica D. hit for 7 points on two 2-point baskets and 3 free throws. Shayla B. had three 2-point baskets for 6 points. Jonai W. had a 2-point basket.

Latta committed 8 fouls in the first half and 7 fouls in the second half. Andrews committed 6 fouls in the first half and 6 fouls in the second half.

Latta will travel to Mullins on Friday, January 31, for a 5:00 p.m. game.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

