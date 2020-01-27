PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Ladycats Defeat Loris Girls; Jykya Bell Honored by Admin 2 • January 27, 2020 0 Dillon Ladycats Defeat Loris Girls; Jykya Bell Honored PHOTO GALLERY PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD CLick once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Jykya Bell’s presentation of game ball and “plaque” Jykya Bell’s presentation of game ball and “plaque” Jykya Bell’s presentation of game ball and “plaque” Jykya Bell’s presentation of game ball and “plaque” Jykya Bel Jykya Bell shoots one to end the first half Jallyssa Bellamy sinks one for 2 points Jayla Goodwin lays one in for 2 points Cierra Bellamy is fouled Tajada Teaste shoots one Cierra Bellamy shoots a free throw Jykya Bell is fouled as she shoots. Jykya Bell shoots Jykya Bell shoots Dillon High School JROTC presents the colors tip-off controlled by Loris Jykya Bell takes the first shot of the game Cheerleaders Adrianna Ervin Shoots with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter, Chyna Pouncey hits a 3-point basket from the co Adrianna Ervin Corteria Chestnut hits a 3 from the corner Ari’Yana Hayes shoots Adrianna Ervin lays one in from beneath the basket Jykya Bell shoots from the corner #14 makes a free throw Jykya Bell shoots from the corner Corteria Chestnut is fouled as she attempts to convert a hook shot Corteria Chestnut shoots Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail