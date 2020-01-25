Two Paper Sellers Given Counterfeit $5 Bills



Two of the paper sellers for The Dillon Herald received counterfeit $5 bills while selling papers on Thursday. This matter has been reported to the City of Dillon Police Department. If you take cash at your business, you may want to pay special attention to any $5 bills that you receive and check them carefully before taking them as payment. If you have any information as to who is passing these counterfeit $5 bills or the origin of these bills, please contact the City of Dillon Police Department at 843-774-0051 or call 9-1-1.

