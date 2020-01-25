DILLON – Sarah Harriett Causey Jones, 91, joined her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Bert Petty officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon.

Harriett was born in Horry County, South Carolina, May 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles C. Causey and the late Mamie Wilson Causey. Mrs. Jones retired from St. Eugene Hospital, where she worked as a receptionist and cashier. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years. She was active as a Sunday School teacher, Choir member, Young at Heart member, Women on Missions Director and Girls Auxiliary leader.

Harriett was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Maxie A. Jones, and brothers, Charles R. Causey and Paul D. Causey, granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly L. Cox; and grandson-in-law, Sidney Polston. She is survived by her five loving children, sons, Michael A. Jones (Betsy) of Latta, Larry C. Jones (Nancy), R. David Jones (Dolores), M. Denis Jones of Dillon; daughter, C. Diane Cox (Jack) of Hamer; grandchildren, Charlie Jones (Jackie) of Latta, Amanda Jackson (Darren) of Conway, Samantha Polston of Dillon, Bobby Jones (Cindy) of Sellers, Christina Caulder (Robert) of Florence, Kevin Cox of Bennettsville, Kelly Jones of Dillon, Dawn Cox of Floyd Dale, Matthew Jones of Fork, Preston Cox (Celia) of Conway, Amy Powell (James) of Dillon; 31 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; Sister-in-law, Haley Jones of Dillon.

Special thanks to Hospice Care of South Carolina, and two of their angels, Shannon Carter and D’Brittany Manning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 805 North 8th Avenue Dillon SC 29536 or Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111 Dillon SC 29536.

