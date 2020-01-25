Linda Joyce McDaniel Tanner, 70, wife of Harold Tanner, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC.

Mrs. Linda was born in Hemingway, SC, a daughter of the late William Lee “W. L.” and Louise Hanlon McDaniel. She was the Co-Owner and Operator of Dillon Heating and Cooling for the last 48 years, and was a member of the Main St. United Methodist Church in Dillon, SC.

She was a graduate of Hemingway High School and the McLeod School for Surgical Technicians. She enjoyed bird watching, crossword puzzles, fishing, yard work, but most of all she loved spending time with children.

She is survived by her husband of years, Harold Tanner; brothers, Zeke (Joyce) McDaniel and Billy Joe (Kelly) McDaniel; very special granddaughter, Madison Roberts; faithful companion, Buddy Boy; a number of very special nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Phillip Scott Tanner; sister, Patricia Ann Collins.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Garden of Devotion Cemetery, 800 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29554.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554.

Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Chapter of the American Lung Association, 1817 Gadsden St., Columbia, SC 29201.

