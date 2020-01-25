Death Notices: 1/23/2020

DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral services for Frank Moore will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Little Rock, SC. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. The family is receiving visitors at 211 South 14th Avenue, Dillon, SC. Mr. Moore died on Friday January 17, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center Dillon, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral services for Lila Lee will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Poplar Creek Baptist Church in Lake View, SC. Burial will follow at Old St. Mark Church Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. Lee died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home Fork South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1469 Brentwood Road, Lake View, South Carolina.

Funeral services for George Thompson will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Vision of Life in Latta, SC. Burial will follow in Roadside Memorial Garden in Dillon, SC. Mr. Thompson died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 301 East Main Street, Rowland, North Carolina.

Funeral services for O’Darius LaKeith Page were held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Little Rock, SC. Burial followed in Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mr. Page died on January 12, 2020 in Dillon County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral services for Harclen “Baby” Moore were held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Clair Missionary Baptist in Lake City, SC. Burial followed in the White Oak Cemetery in Lake City. Mr. Moore died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence in Lake City, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 254 Independence Avenue Lake City, South Carolina.

