Church Street Re-Landscaping Project To Begin In February

After two years of planning and work, a partnership between the residents of Church Street, the Town of Latta, Dillon County, Duke Energy and the State of South Carolina has obtained commitment of funding to re-landscape this historic street.



Originally canopied by majestic oaks, the past several years have been devastating to the street. Over 75% of the trees have been lost to disease, age and hurricanes. All but one of the trees are gone from the west side of the street and of the remaining many are damaged and in danger of dying.

Spearheaded by property owners who have pledged a significant portion of the funding, work will begin in February on the project and culminate in the fall. The remaining trees will be removed in the early spring and new sidewalks and landscape work to be completed over the course of the summer. Thirty six (36) Trident maple trees, lining the street will be planted in October.

No single entity could have funded this beautification initiative. Working together, it was the combined efforts and contributions from all the parties that made this project possible. Once completed it is hoped that other impacted neighborhoods in Latta can replicate this effort.

