Zetas Celebrating 100th Anniversary

On January 16, 1920, five scholarly and service-oriented young ladies along with the encouragement of their brother organization, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated chartered Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC.



The five ladies, Arizona Cleaver (Stemons), Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler (Faithful), Viola Tyler (Goings) and Fannie Pettie (Watts) through Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated encouraged the highest standards of scholarship through scientific, literary, cultural and educational programs; promoted service projects on college campuses and in the community; foster sisterhood; and exemplify the ideals of Finer Womanhood. The Sorority’s principles are Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood and Finer Womanhood.

These ideals are reflected in the Sorority’s national programs for which its members and auxiliary groups provide voluntary service to community outreach programs, fund scholarships, support organized charities, and promote legislation for social and civic change.

The Zetas of Dillon, Marion, and Horry Counties (Mu Kappa Zeta Chapter) are very active in their communities. Members have volunteered or donated to Gordon Elementary School, Marion Intermediate School, Palmetto Middle School, Easterling Primary, Creek Bridge School, and Bridgewater Academy.

Members have also been very supportive of The St. James Senior Connection, Healthcare Program and Food Bank; Mullins Nursing Home, Bethel AMEC Senior Program, Pleasant Grove MBC Healthcare Program, and volunteering for Door of Hope Afterschool Program.

Congratulations Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated!!!

100 looks good on you!!!

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email