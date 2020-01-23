PHOTO GALLERY: Wildcats Fall To Cheraw, 1/21/20

The Dillon Wildcats suffered a 49-35 loss to the visiting Cheraw Braves on Tuesday, January 21, in Dillon.

Cheraw controlled the tip-off. However, Dillon’s Keshawn Greer placed the first 2 points on the scoreboard.

At the end of the first quarter Cheraw was up by only 1 point, 13-12. By halftime Dillon was trailing by 10 points, 31-21.

In the first half of play Dillon committed 7 fouls while Cheraw committed 4 fouls.

After 3 quarters of play Dillon was down by 16 points. In the third quarter of play Dillon committed 3 fouls, and Cheraw committed only 2 fouls. Dillon only committed 1 foul in the final period of play while Cheraw committed 5 fouls.

Dillon will host Loris on Friday, January 24.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen and then again to enlarge.

