PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Lady Wildcats Defeat Cheraw, 1/21/20

The Dillon Lady Wildcats defeated the Cheraw Lady Braves 56-9 in varsity basketball played in Dillon on Tuesday, January 21.

The Lady ‘Cats were off and roaring and found themselves up by a huge margin at the end of the first period and never looked back in the game.

Each team committed a total of 5 fouls in the game.

Chyna Pouncey led all scorers with 19 points connecting on eight 2-point baskets and one 3-point basket. Shantazia Gordon hit five 2-point baskets for 10 points, and Jykya Bell had a 3-point basket and three 2-point baskets for 9 points. Deanna Lane sank four 2-point baskets for 8 points. Da’Miya Stamps had two 2-point baskets, and Adrianna Ervin sank a 2-point basket.

Myshauna Worrel led the Lady Braves with four points on a 2-point basket and 2 free throws. Sintrell Brown and Shanice Bostic each connected for a 2-point basket while Jamyian Walls sank a free throw.

The Dillon Lady Wildcats will host Loris on Friday, January 24, at 6:00 p.m.

Support your team.

