Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2020-2021 School Year

January 22, 2020 (Columbia, S.C.) — Central Carolina Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications through March 5, 2020, for the 2020-2021 school year. More than 190 scholarship opportunities are available, totaling over $500,000. Interested students should visit www.yourfoundation.org/scholarships to view eligibility criteria and complete the online application.

Students may apply for multiple scholarships by completing one online application and are automatically matched with scholarships for which they are qualified. The scholarships are managed by the Community Foundation and were established by generous donors committed to furthering the education of the next generation. Each scholarship has its own specific purpose and eligibility criteria according to the recommendations of the donor. Since 1998, the Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to help deserving students further their education.

To learn more about Central Carolina Community Foundation and the scholarship application process, please visit www.yourfoundation.org/scholarships or contact the Community Foundation via phone at 803-254-5601, and select option No. 2 or via email at [email protected]