AAA: Gas Prices Dropping with Temperatures Across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (January 21, 2020) – Prices in the Carolinas dropped overnight as gasoline stocks grew, measuring at 258 million bbl – a stock level not recorded by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in nearly a year.

North Carolina’s $2.39 average is four cents cheaper than last week, two cents less than last month, yet 28-cents more than a year ago. South Carolina’s $2.28 average is six cents cheaper than last week, remains the same as last month, but 45-cents more on the year. Both states rank in the top ten for the largest weekly decrease in gas prices.

“Motorists across the Carolinas are paying less to fill-up as U.S. gasoline supply outpaces demand this winter,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “Typcially this is the time of year when pump prices trend cheaper as motorists tend to drive less.”

Today’s national average is $2.54, which is three cents cheaper than last week, a penny less than last month, yet 30-cents more than a year ago.