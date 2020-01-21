Dillon County Council Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL
109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE
DILLON, SC 29536
REGULAR MEETING
JANUARY 22, 2020 – 4:00 p.m.
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Invocation
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Approval of Minutes – 9/25/19 Regular; 12/11/19 Regular
5. New Business
A. Election of Chairman
B. Election of Vice-Chairman
C. Christina Fowler – Friends of the Dillon County Library
D. Gerry Berry – Dillon School Historical Foundation
E. Bids for Ground Water Monitoring – Landfill
F. Fire Truck Station #4 – Discussion
G. Recreation Requests
6. Old Business
A. Employees Conducting Business
B. Employee Bonus Policy
7. Finance Report
8. Ordinances
A. Third Reading – AN ORDINANCE BY DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL TO AMEND THE TEXT OF THE RS-3 DISTRICT SPECIAL EXEMPTIONS
9. Administrator’s Report
10. Appointments
A. Planning Commission – District #1 – James Campbell
11. Executive Session – Contractual Services- Elevator; Litigation – AWS; Economic Development – Candyland
Results of Executive Session
12. Adjournment