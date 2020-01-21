Dillon County Council Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL
109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE
DILLON, SC 29536
REGULAR MEETING
JANUARY 22, 2020 – 4:00 p.m.

1. ​Pledge of Allegiance

2.​ Invocation

3.​ Approval of Agenda

4.​ Approval of Minutes – 9/25/19 Regular; 12/11/19 Regular

5. ​New Business
​A. Election of Chairman
​B. Election of Vice-Chairman
​C. Christina Fowler – Friends of the Dillon County Library
​D. Gerry Berry – Dillon School Historical Foundation
​E. Bids for Ground Water Monitoring – Landfill
​F. Fire Truck Station #4 – Discussion
G. Recreation Requests

6.​ Old Business
​A. Employees Conducting Business
​B. Employee Bonus Policy

7.​ Finance Report

8.​ Ordinances
​A. Third Reading – AN ORDINANCE BY DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL TO AMEND THE TEXT OF THE RS-3 DISTRICT SPECIAL EXEMPTIONS

9.​ Administrator’s Report

10.​ Appointments
​A. Planning Commission – District #1 – James Campbell

11.​ Executive Session – Contractual Services- Elevator; Litigation – AWS; Economic Development – Candyland
Results of Executive Session

12. Adjournment