Vivian Diane Clark, 57, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16th at Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior the service at the funeral home.

Born in Marlboro County, June 12, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Coleman Clark and Barbara Jean Hubbard Jackson.

She loved her job as a Sergeant at the Dillon County Detention Center, loved her dogs, enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and loved being a Nana Boo Boo.

She was a member of Trinity Holiness Church of Gaddy’s Mill.

Survivors include her son, Derrick Coleman Hulon of Marion; grandson, William Dierks Hulon of Marion; sister, Sharon Lane (James) of Tennessee; brothers, Cecil Wayne Cook (Wanda) and Bobby Mitchell Clark all of Norfolk, VA, and Russell Hubbard of Dillon; special friends, Judy Branch & Carol Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Lions Club, P.O. Box 1003, Dillon, SC 29536.

