Sheriff’s Office Seeking Several On Warrants

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Current As Of Jan. 8, 2020

JEROME LEE TORRENCE

2634 SHADELAND DRIVE

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ASSAULT & BATTERY AND POINTING FIREARM AT A PERSON

TOMMIE W. LANE JR.

145 ROWELL CIRCLE

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR FRAUDULENT CHECK

LEO LOCKLEAR

2149 OAKLAND ROAD

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND ASSAULT & BATTERY

SHEMIKA ARNETHA

MARTIN

522 W. CANAL ROAD

SELLERS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

RAFIEL D.

MAXWELL

1128 SPARROW DRIVE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

ATTEMPTED MURDER

MARKIS DANIEL

MORRISON

1822 SONNY DRIVE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR FAILURE TO STOP FOR BLUE LIGHT AND DUS

ZACHARY SINCLAIR

MURPHY

1105 LUCIUS RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

PETIT LARCENY

ALEXANDER O’BRYAN MCMILLAN

2148 HWY 9 WEST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR KIDNAPPING AND ASSAULT & BATTERY HAN

JAQWAN M. GRAVES

4319 JUDSON RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

AMANDA NORRIS OWENS

2529 SHADELAND DRIVE

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF A CHILD

MICHAEL LA-MAR

ROWELL

2309 WORSHIP STREET

LITTLE ROCK, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SHANNON N. SEALS

362 WESTOVER ROAD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF A CHILD

FREDRICK LYNN

SELLERS JR.

900 E. DARGAN STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR STRONG ARM ROBBERY

DANIELLE SWEAT

443 BERMUDA ROAD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR INTERFERING WITH ELECTRIC METER

TRUMAYNE M.

THOMPSON

453 RIDGE CT

DILLON, SC.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HAN AND ASSAULT & BATTERY

CLEO WARD, JR.

600 RICHARD TEMPLE BLVD

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT

LARCENY

KRISTI HILL

WEATHERFORD

4763 SANDY HILL RD

SELLERS, S.C. 29592

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

PETIT LARCENY

BRANDON KORDE WRIGHT

1822 BLACK OAK PL.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DANIELLE JERMAINE DIXON

1622 E DARGAN STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR BURGLARY, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND GRAND LARCENY

MKAYLA Z. DRAKE

1436 THOMPSON DRIVE

DILLON, SC.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

CHRISTOPHER T. FORD

334 DIXON STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

ALBERT ALEXANDER GRAVES JR.

1117 CURTIS DRIVE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

ARMED ROBBERY

DARIUS Q. INMAN

717 CAROLWOOD RD

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

JAMES FRANKLIN

JOHNSON III

412 PEE DEE CHURCH RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY AND ASSAULT & BATTERY.