Summons & Notice Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. vs. PR for the Estate of Christopher D. Williamson

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS C/A NO. 2019-CP-17-00658 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Plaintiff

vs.

The Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, of the Estate of Christopher D. Williamson and Diane Williamson, Defendants. TO THE DEFENDANT(S).

The Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, of the Estate of Christopher D. Williamson; YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned at his office, 2838 Devine Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29205, within thirty (30) days after service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and, if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in this action was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on December 30, 2019.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an action has been commenced and is now pending in the Circuit Court upon the complaint of the above named Plaintiff against the above Defendant(s) for the purpose of claiming and repossessing collateral, which secures the repayment of a certain Contract bearing date of September 20, 1996 and given and delivered by Defendant(s) Christopher D. Williamson to Mobile America, Inc. DBA Showcase Homes in the original principal sum of Twenty Nine Thousand One Hundred Sixty and 00/100 Dollars ($29,160.00). Said collateral is described as a 1997 FLEET VIN# VAFLT19A45315CM12 mobile home and is located in the County of Dillon, South Carolina. RILEY POPE & LANEY, LLC 2838 Devine Street Post Office Box 11412 (29211) Columbia, South Carolina 29205 (803) 799-9993 Attorneys for Plaintiff.

