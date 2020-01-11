Huber Engineered Woods LLC To Establish Operations In Dillon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Huber Engineered Woods LLC (HEW), a leading manufacturer of specialty building products throughout the United States, has announced plans to establish operations in Dillon County. The company’s $30 million investment is projected to create 30 new jobs.

Huber Engineered Woods LLC, creator of AdvanTech® subflooring and ZIP System® sheathing products, is an innovative leader within specialty engineered wood building materials. With product distribution through a nationwide network of distributors and lumberyards, HEW’s solutions help builders, remodelers and home improvement professionals solve flooring, roof and wall challenges for different types of construction projects.

Located at 250 Harllees Bridge Road in Dillon, S.C., the company’s new 109,200-square-foot facility will treat paper materials used in ZIP System sheathing, which features a patented, integrated paper overlay that provides a water-resistant barrier. The Dillon facility will also supply a critical component of the ZIP System panel manufacturing process. In addition to featuring the latest paper treatment technology, operations will implement the highest levels of safety standards, environmental protection measures for pollution abatement and sustainability.

The new facility is projected to be open and operating by late 2020.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Dillon County a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.