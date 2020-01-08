PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Wild Gators Pick Up Win Over Lamar In Varsity Basketball Action

The Lake View Wild Gators picked up a 71-49 win over the Lamar varsity boys basketball team in Lake View on Tuesday, January 7. Lake View had a 10-point lead, 19-10, after the first quarter of play. By halftime, Lake View was up 39-24. After 3 quarters of play, the Wild Gators led 58-35.

Lake View’s Larry Inman and Marquise Johnson each had 15 points in the game. Larry Inman connected for seven 2-point baskets and 1 free throw. Jiqyele Reaves had 12 points including four 2-point baskets, one 3-point basket, and a free throw. Montrell Waters connected for four 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket for 11 points. DJ Bethea had 10 points on five 2-point baskets. Ja’Correus Ford had two 2-points baskets and sank 2 free throws for 6 points. Yahsher Grice garnered 2 points for the Wild Gators.

Lamar’s K. Miller led in scoring with 18 points on seven 2-point baskets, one 3-point basket, and a free throw. T. Dolford added 12 points on four 2-point baskets, one 3-point basket, and a free throw. D. Depugh had four 2-point baskets for 8 points. D. Martin connected for 4 points on two 2-point baskets. N. Chavis connected for a 3-point shot. D. Higgins and J. Dukes each sank a 2-point basket. The Wild Gators committed 5 fouls in the first half and also in the second half. Lamar had 8 fouls in the first half and 5 fouls in the second half.

Lake View will travel to Dillon on Friday, January 10.

