PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Lady Wild Gators Pick Up Win Over Visiting Lamar in Varsity Basketball Action

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators picked up a 49-24 win over visiting Lamar on Tuesday, January 7, in Lake View in varsity basketball action. Lake View controlled the tip-off Lake View was up 9-0 after the first period of play. By halftime, Lake View led 26-2.

The Lamar coaching staff and the players did not give up. However, Lamar found themselves down 38-9 after 3 quarters of play. Lamar played the best quarter of play in the game in the final period scoring 15 points.

Lake View’s Gwendasia Page led the home team in scoring with 10 points followed by Ja’Niyah Waters with 9 points. Jaleyah Ford and Kasi Page each had 7 points. Zan’Dasia McNeil connected for 6 points while Zaina Henburgh had 5 points. Mi’Lashia Wheeler scored 3 points, and Tianaa Hamilton garnered 2 points.

Lamar’s Q. Robinson scored 12 points while A. Gates connected for 7 points. M. Stephens had 4 points. J. Ham connected for a free throw.

Lake View committed 9 fouls in each half, and Lamar committed 6 fouls in the first half and 10 fouls in the second half.

Lake View will travel to Dillon on Friday, January 10.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

