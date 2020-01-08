Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, died while serving in the line of duty on January 5, 2020 in Florence, South Carolina.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m.Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Florence Center located at 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence, South Carolina 29501 with burial in Pyerian Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Pyerian Baptist Church located at 2813 Pyerian Road, Latta, South Carolina 29565.

Born in Dillon, SC, March 30, 1993, he was the son of Mark Anthony Winkeler, Sr. and Denise Crew Winkeler. He was a member of Pyerian Baptist Church, was employed as an Officer at the Florence Regional Airport, and was a member of Fire & Rescue.

Survivors include his parents, Mark & Denise Winkeler of Dillon; sister, Adrienne (Bryson) Cook of Dillon; niece, Harper Leigh Cook; nephews, Cooper Page Cook and on the way, Carson Hayes Cook; grandmother, Grace Crew; uncles and aunts, Robin (Elaine) Winkeler, Alan (Mildred) Winkeler, Kevin (Tammy) Winkeler, David Winkeler, Billy (Pam) Crew, Rodney (Buffy) Crew, Karen Lemmon, Brenda (Tony) Jackson, Betty Ann (Gary) Vaughn, and Tim Jackson; cousins, Matthew (Keely) Winkeler, Ethan (Allayne) Winkeler, Molly (Trey) Rogers, Emily Jackson, Megan (Justin) Winkeler, Brandon (Ashley) Crew, Chris Crew (Allison Chandler), Corey Crew, Dylan & Ally Crew, Landon Crew, and Brittany Cummings, Will (Haley) Lemmon, and Lauryn Lemmon.

Jackson was preceded in death by his brother, Markie Winkeler; grandparents, Robert “Bob” Winkeler, Janice Winkeler, and Bill Crew; and his great-grandparents, Thomas & Vernon Jackson.

Memorials may be made to the Highway Patrol, your local Fire & Rescue, or to the Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

You may sign the online guest register at www.cooperfh.com

