Mrs. Helen Brewer, 64, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home in Lake View, SC after an illness.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, January 8 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Lake View. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Dillon. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.

Mrs. Brewer was born in Mullins SC, the daughter of the late Willie G. and Juanita Tyler Hooks. She was the Office Manager of B&B Finance of Lake View.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Brewer; son, John Smith (Lori); brothers, Jeff Hooks (Tammy), Randy Hooks (Teresa), and Dale Hooks; sister, Wanice Boykin; grandchildren, Abby Smith, Hannah Smith, Shane Barrentine and Amber Hooks; 4 great grandchildren; and special friends, Bryan Mercer and Matt Hartly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Russell Hooks.