I-95 Northbound Lane Closure At 175 NB To Occur On January 6 For Bridge Repairs

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will perform bridge repairs that will require a lane closure on I-95 northbound at mile marker 175 over Great Pee Dee River in Florence and Dillon Counties on Monday, January 6, 2020. The right lane will be closed beginning at 8:00 AM and will be in place while crews perform work with equipment in close proximity to the travel lane for repairs to be made.

The posted detour route will be I-95 North to Exit 170 (SC 327) to US76/301 to US 301 to SC 38 to I-95 North Exit 181.

Motorists traveling along this northbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the northbound direction. To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511sc.org, or download the free app.