THE DAUGHTERS of the American Revolution (Rebecca Pickens Chapter organized in 1916) met on November 12. The DAR promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotic endeavors. Pictured: Left to Right Back- Linda Dutton, Sally McSwain, Jane Calhoun, Lee Ann Calhoun, Front- Susan Shine, Chris Harris, Julie Sawyer, Lorene Arnette and Rena Alford.

