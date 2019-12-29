Blue Lodge Celebrates 150th Anniversary

Blue Lodge #142 recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. Members in attendance were front row left to right: Tommy Hayes, Billy Hayes, Doug Miller, Jimmy Brumble, Gerald Arnette, Robbie McDaniel(District Deputy Grand Master), William Scott, and Cullen Bryant Back row from left to right: Steve Willoughby, Timmy Arnette, Mike Arnette, Worshipful Master, Tommy Stephens, and William Scott. (Contributed Photo)

Blue Lodge #142 celebrated its 150th anniversary on November 19, 2019. During the celebration, Cullen Bryant received his 50-year Masonic pin from Worshipful Master Mike Arnette, and District Deputy Grand Master Robbie McDaniel. (Contributed Photo)