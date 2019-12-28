Willard Working To Improve Overall Health Of Patients

CareSouth Carolina’s Samantha Willard, MHA, MSN, APRN, FNP, looks to connect with patients and build lasting relationships while helping to improve their overall health.



Willard is a Family Nurse Practitioner who has practiced at CareSouth Carolina’s Dillon office for a little more than two years.

“Coming here has really been an eye-opener for me to see the needs in the community,” Willard said.

“I think it’s great that CareSouth Carolina is able to provide such resources to the members of the community and I really enjoy being able to do that.”

Before coming to CareSouth Carolina, Willard worked as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for McLeod Pediatrics in Dillon, S.C. and a Registered Nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C.

Willard said working for an FQHC (federally-qualified health center) is different than her previous experiences, but it brings fulfillment knowing she is serving the community.

“The majority of our patients are uninsured, so we’re dealt with the task of: ‘How am I going to help get this patient this medication?’ Working here has definitely grown me as a person and helped me learned to be more empathetic to the patient,” Willard said. “We all try to go above and beyond to help our patients.”

Willard said her job is to be more than just a provider, but to connect and take care of patients to the very best of her ability.

“If one of my patients needs something and they don’t have the money, we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure they get what they need,” Willard said.

Willard received her Associate’s Degree in Health Science at Florence-Darlington Technical College before earning a Bachelor’s in Nursing at the University of Phoenix. She earned a Dual Masters in Nursing and Health Care Administration at the University of Phoenix and then later completed the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at the University of South Carolina.

Outside of work, Willard enjoys shopping and volunteering with youth and children at Lawson Grove Baptist Church.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email