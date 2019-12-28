Iglesia Bautista Tabernaculo Evangelico Celebrates 20th Anniversary

On October 27th, Iglesia Bautista Tabernaculo Evangelico (Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church) of Latta, SC celebrated its twentieth anniversary.

The church came into being through a group of local churches including Mount Calvary, Latta Baptist, First Baptist Dillon, and Union Baptist working in conjunction with area migrant ministries in the 1990s.

Many of the original members who met at Mount Calvary are still members today, living and working in the area.

The land was donated and construction began in late 1998 with the first services in 1999.

Ali Velasquez of Nicaragua was the first pastor. Benicio Leon of Florence, a Bolivian native, is the present pastor.

At the service on Sunday, Marcos Juarez, a deacon gave a brief history of the church. Many different groups sang songs of praise. On special song was Jesus over the Americas by the children of the church dressed in traditional garb and holding flags from each of the nations of North and South America. The song includes the names of each of the nations represented. Youth of the church were awarded certificates for completing a Bible study course by their Sunday School teachers.

Dr. James Orr of Pyerian Baptist Church spoke of his relationship to the congregation over the last twenty-five years and sang a duet with Pastor Leon Pastor Leon delivered a message from Genesis chapter 6 on the importance of Walking with God.

The church attendance swelled to over 150 that day with other churches joining in the celebration from as far away as Fuquay-Varina and Benson, NC. Others came from Florence, Darlington, Dillon, and Latta. A fellowship meal of BBQ ribs and chicken along with tradition Mexican foods was prepared by the men and women of the church. The celebration lasted for hours and was a complete success.

Tabernaculo Evangelico is an important part of our community with a very international footprint.

The church remains a center of worship for Spanish speaking people in our area and a reminder to our sister churches and community of the out-stretched arms of Jesus. Services begin each Sunday at 3 p.m.

All, regardless of your ability to speak Spanish, (most member also speak English) are welcome to attend.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email