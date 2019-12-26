Swiffer® Recycling Program Launches

TRENTON, N.J., December 9, 2019 – Swiffer®, a pioneer in the Quick Clean category and used in more than 50 million households worldwide, has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to make their Swiffer Sweeper™, Duster and WetJet™ refills nationally recyclable. As an added incentive, for every shipment of Swiffer waste sent to TerraCycle through the Swiffer Recycling Program, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

“We are very excited about our partnership with TerraCycle to offer free recycling of all Swiffer refills in the US. This is an important step towards sustainable solutions for our products and the start of an exciting journey with Swiffer and TerraCycle” said NA Brand Director, Kevin Wenzel. Through the Swiffer Recycling Program, consumers can now send in the following Swiffer cleaning products to be recycled for free:

• Swiffer® Sweeper™ Wet Mopping Cloths

• Swiffer® Sweeper™ Dry Sweeping Cloths

• Swiffer® Sweeper™ Wet Heavy-Duty Mopping Cloths

• Swiffer® Sweeper™ Dry Heavy-Duty Sweeping Cloths

• Swiffer® Dusters™

• Swiffer® Heavy-Duty Dusters™

• Swiffer® WetJet™ Mopping pads

• Swiffer® WetJet™ Heavy-Duty Mopping pads

• Swiffer® WetJet™ Wood Mopping pads

Participation in the program is easy, simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/swiffer and mail in the accepted waste using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the waste is broken down, separated by material and the plastics are cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

“Cleaning our home is a task that we all share,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “By participating in the Swiffer Recycling Program consumers can demonstrate their commitment to a clean home, as well as a clean planet, all while being rewarded for doing the right thing.” The Swiffer Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email