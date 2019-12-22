County Removed From Drought Status

Contributed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Drought Response Committee, after meeting, determined that drought conditions have improved statewide, resulting in the drought designation for 38 counties being lowered or removed.

Incipient drought, the first level of drought, was removed from 14 counties Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Jasper, Marlboro, Oconee, and Pickens are no longer in drought (Normal status), joining Charleston, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Williamsburg.

