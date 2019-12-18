Dillon County Long-Term Recovery Group Gets Grant From One SC Fund

COLUMBIA— The One SC Fund Committee awarded $313,344 in grants to 11 organizations across South Carolina in the fall 2019 grant cycle for disaster relief and recovery projects.

Among the nonprofit organizations that will receive grants from the One SC Fund is Dillon County Long-Term Recovery Group to provide case management, household furnishings, and repairs to the citizens of Dillon County.

To date, the One SC Fund — established by former Governor Nikki Haley in November 2015 after the Thousand Year Flood to help South Carolinians who are recovering from a disaster — has awarded more than $4.86 million in grants to nonprofits to support disaster recovery projects across the state, helping more than 2,400 families return home. To support the fund, visit www.onescfund.org.

The fund is housed and administered by Central Carolina Community Foundation. The Foundation does not charge fees for this work, ensuring that 100% of monies donated are granted to local nonprofits providing disaster relief and recovery.

Donations for the One SC Fund came from many generous individuals and businesses across the nation. The nonprofit grant recipients were selected by a grants committee made up of representatives from five S.C. community foundations, as well as business and civic leaders. These individuals know their communities well and help distribute the funds to areas where the dollars will have the greatest impact.

“The One SC Fund has helped thousands of South Carolinians affected by disaster return home during the past four years,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “We’re grateful for the many generous donors who have helped these families and individuals.”

Nonprofit organizations can find information about applying for grants at www.yourfoundation.org/OneSCGrants. The next round of applications will be accepted from February 1, 2020, until February 29, 2020.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email