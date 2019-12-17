Summons and Notice 2019-CP-17-310 Martila Murphy vs. Kayle L. Manning

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

COUNTY OF DILLON

FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

CASE NO.: 2019-CP-17-310

SUMMONS

(JURY TRIAL DEMANDED)

MARTILA MURPHY

Plaintiff,

v.

KAYLE L. MANNING,

Defendant

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to answer the complaint of the plaintiffs in this action, a copy of which is served herewith upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the Complaint to Max C. Sparwasser at P.O. Box 2307, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29465, within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and, if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the plaintiffs in this action will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the complaint. Respectfully Submitted,

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF MAX SPARWASSER LAW FIRM, LLC

__s/Max C. Sparwasser_____________

Max C. Sparwasser (#71094)

Post Office Box 2307

Mt Pleasant, South Carolina 29465

P. (843) 864-6444

F. (866) 860-8160

Email: [email protected]

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

June 10, 2019

