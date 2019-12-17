Notice of Special Referee Sale 2019-CP-17-00452 Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Christine Y. Williams

NOTICE OF SPECIAL REFEREE SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2019CP1700452

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, against Christine Y. Williams a/k/a Christine Williams a/k/a Christine Coates Williams; South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles; and South Carolina Department of Transportation, et al., the Special Referee for Dillon County, or his/her agent, will sell on January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring one hundred fifty (150) feet on U.S. Highway #501 and running back therefrom at right angles, a distance of two hundred (200) feet; being known and designated as Lot No. Three (3) in Block ‘A’ as shown on map of Meadow Hill Estates prepared by Smith Survey Company, dated September 1985, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 18, at Page 40, reference is made to said map for a more accurate and complete description. TMS Number: 132-00-00-047 (land and mobile home). PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1342 Hwy 501 South, Latta, SC 29565. ALSO: 1985 Titan 830, Serial Number 4958309679. This being the same property released to Christine Y. Williams by deed of distribution dated December 11, 2003 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on December 11, 2003 in Deed Book 381 at Page 217. TERMS OF SALE: FOR CASH. The Special Referee will require a deposit of 5% of the bid amount in cash or certified funds, which is to be applied on the purchase price upon compliance with the bid. Interest on the balance of the bid at 8.875% shall be paid to the day of compliance. In case of noncompliance within 30 days, after the sale, the deposit of 5% is to be forfeited and applied to Plaintiff’s judgment debt and the property re-advertised for sale upon the same terms at the risk of the former highest bidder. Purchaser to pay for deed recording fees and deed stamps. Deficiency judgment not being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Should Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent fail to appear on the day of sale, the property shall not be sold, but shall be re-advertised and sold at some convenient sales day thereafter when Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent, is present. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and easements and restrictions of record. Any sale pursuant to this order is without warranty of any kind. Neither Plaintiff nor Court warrant title to any third-party purchaser. All third-party purchasers are made parties to this action and are deemed to have notice of all matters disclosed by the public record, including the status of title. See Ex parte Keller, 185 S.C. 283, 194 S.E. 15 (1937); Wells Fargo Bank, NA v. Turner, 378 S.C. 147, 662 S.E.2d 424 (Ct. App. 2008).

Charles E Curry

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

_____________________, 2019

FINKEL LAW FIRM LLC

Post Office Box 71727

North Charleston, South Carolina 29415

(843) 577-5460

Attorneys for Plaintiff .