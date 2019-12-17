Notice of Sale 2019-CP-17-00511 Quicken Loans vs. Christopher Richards

SPECIAL REFEREE

NOTICE OF SALE

2019-CP-17-00511

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Quicken Loans Inc. vs. Christopher Richards, I, the undersigned Eugene P. Warr, Jr., Special Referee for Dillon County, or his designee will sell on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at the County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder: All that piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being near Latta in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring a distance of 133.67 feet on the south side of SC Highway 917 and extending back a distance of 200 feet more or less. Said lot is bounded on the north by SC Highway 917; on the East by another lot of Steve Ivey and Koszo Briggs; on the South by other lands of Steve Ivey and Koszo Briggs; and on the West by a lot conveyed unto Tyler`s Contracting Services. Reference also being made to a plat prepared for Christopher Richards by William E. Hayes, PLS dated December 12, 2016 and recorded in Plat Book 46 at Page 269 on December 20, 2016 in the Dillon County Clerk of Court`s Office. This being the same property conveyed to Christopher Richards by deed of Terrence Hamilton, dated December 20, 2016 and recorded December 28, 2016 in Book 597 at Page 70 in the Office the Clerk of Court for Dillon County.

TMS No. 104-00-00-293

Property address: 1101 Highway 917 W, Latta, SC 29565

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of said bid is due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding, in certified funds or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. In the event of a third party bidder and that any third party bidder fails to deliver the required deposit in certified (immediately collectible) funds with the Office of the Special Referee, said deposit being due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding on the day of sale, the Special Referee will re-sell the subject property at the most convenient time thereafter (including the day of sale) upon notification to counsel for Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the balance due of the bid within 30 days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). Personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days after the sale date. The Plaintiff may waive its right to a deficiency judgment prior to sale, in which case the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 3.875% per annum. The Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record. This sale is subject to all title matters of record and any interested party should consider performing an independent title examination of the subject property as no warranty is given. The sale will not be held unless either Plaintiff’s attorney or

Plaintiff’s bidding agent is present at the sale and either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent enters the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this captioned matter. In the alternative, Plaintiff’s counsel, if permitted by the Court, may advise this Court directly of its authorized bidding instructions. In the event a sale is inadvertently held without Plaintiff’s Counsel or Counsel’s bidding agent entering the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this specifically captioned matter, the sale shall be null and void and the property shall be re-advertised for sale on the next available sale date. Neither the Plaintiff nor its counsel make representations as to the integrity of the title or the fair market value of the property offered for sale. Prior to bidding you may wish to review the current state law or seek the advice of any attorney licensed in South Carolina.

Eugene P. Warr, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Scott and Corley, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email