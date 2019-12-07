The Communities For Students (CFS) barbecue was held on Friday after the Latta Christmas Parade. The barbecue helps aid students in Dillon, Latta, and Lake View with scholarships.
Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald
PHOTO GALLERY: CFS Barbecue Held
