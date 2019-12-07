PHOTO GALLERY: CFS Barbecue Held

The Communities For Students (CFS) barbecue was held on Friday after the Latta Christmas Parade. The barbecue helps aid students in Dillon, Latta, and Lake View with scholarships.



PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.



