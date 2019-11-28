Benefit Shoot Held

The home of Jackson Elrod, Dillon County 4-H shooting club member, was destroyed by fire and the family lost practically everything. To help them recover, the 4-H shooting club members held a benefit shoot for the Elrod family.

The benefit shoot consisted of 50 targets with 25 targets on the skeet field and 25 targets on the 5-Stand field. The event was open to the public and started at 10:00 am and shooters fished about 5:00 pm. All the trapping and scoring was done by club members. Prizes were awarded for three divisions: Adult, High School (12-9 grades) and youth (8th grade and below).

The winner of the Adult division was Walker Brumble with a score of 47. Walker is a past member of the Dillon County 4-H and is now a Clemson University student and shooting on the Clemson Shotgun team.

The High School division had a tie between Zack Arrington and Rich McFee, both with scores of 47 out of 50.

They then shot in a tie breaker of 10 skeet doubles and 10 5-stand doubles and again ended in a tie.

In the second round of tie breaker Rich outlasted Zack to take 1st place.

In the Jr. Davison, Austin Johnson came in first place.

For lunch the group sold chicken bog plates and drinks to raise additional money. At the end of the day a cash donation was presented to the Elrod Family to help them recover from their loss.

The 4-H members would like to thank the many individuals who participated or contributed to the event.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email