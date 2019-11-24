SCDMV Announces Changes To Licenses, Fees

Beginning Monday, November 25, 2019, Act #86 of 2019 goes into effect changing the following items:

• Expiration date of driver’s licenses and identification cards

• Fee for IDs for people 5-to-16-years-old

• Fee for purchasing a duplicate ID card for people 17-years-old and older

• Fee for non-US citizen driver’s licenses

• Validity period for commercial learner’s permits (CLP)

• Validity period for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL)

Included in this Act are the changes to what the SCDMV can accept from customers interested in adding “Veteran” to their license or ID. However, the SCDMV implemented this change on October 21, 2019.

“This is a comprehensive driver’s license and identification card Act that more fully puts the State of South Carolina in compliance with REAL ID, among other things” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “It also will cut down on free identification card abuse that SCDMV employees frequently encounter. An employee recently told me she worked with a customer who needed a new state-issued ID since it was his dog’s favorite chew toy. That customer had been given more than ten IDs for free! Finally, this law allows the state to expand the validity period of commercial learner’s permits to a year, matching federal recommendations.”

Expiration Date Changes to All Cards

Driver’s licenses and identification cards issued on or after Monday, November 25, 2019 will no longer expire on the cardholder’s birthday. The expiration date of cards issued on or after November 25, 2019 will be based on the date the SCDMV issued the card.

For example, if a customer with full driving privileges visits the SCDMV on Monday, November 25, 2019 and purchases a regular REAL ID license, the license will expire on November 25, 2027.

This change does not apply to customers who buy a duplicate or modified license or ID on or after November 25. It only applies to first-time licenses and IDs or cards that are renewed on and after November 25.

Customers should make a note of their expiration date when receiving their card, but the SCDMV will send a reminder when they’re close to their expiration date via mail (like the agency’s current practice).

If a customer visits the SCDMV website on Sunday, November 24, 2019 to renew his or her driver’s license or purchase a REAL ID license online, the expiration date will be November 24, 2027.

Changes to ID Cards

Beginning Monday, November 25, 2019, identification cards for people 5-to-16-years-old will be $15. This is a $10 increase. The increase covers the SCDMV’s actual cost to produce the card. All IDs will now be valid for eight years, instead of five.

IDs for people 17-years-old and older remain free, however, beginning November 25, people 17 and older will be issued only one free ID card per issuance cycle (every eight years). A replacement ID will be $10 if the SCDMV has already issued the customer a free card.

For example, if a customer loses his or her ID after being issued a free card, the customer must pay $10 to receive a new ID.

Customers will be eligible to renew their ID for free if they’re within one year of its expiration date.

CDL and CLP ChangesCommercial driver’s licenses (CDL) issued on and after November 25, 2019 will be valid for eight years. Previously, CDLs were valid for five. If a customer holds a CDL with a hazmat endorsement, however, the CDL expires five years from the date the customer passed his or her Transportation Security Administration threat assessment.

A CDL that is valid for eight years costs $25. A CDL with a hazmat endorsement costs $15. These prices are in addition to the $15 application fee.

Finally, commercial learner’s permits will now be valid for one year instead of six months.

International Customer Licenses

The SCDMV issues driver’s licenses and identification cards to non-US Citizens who present the proper identity documents, including their authorized length of stay in the United States. No types of licenses or IDs are issued to people illegally in the country.

Prior to November 25, 2019, international customers pay $12.50 for their license that is valid for no more than five years. If the international customer’s authorized length of the stay in the US is shorter than five years, the license is valid for the same amount of time as their authorized length of stay in the US.

Beginning November 25, international customers will pay $25 for a license that is valid for more than four years. International customers will continue to pay $12.50 for a license that is valid for four years or less.